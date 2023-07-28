Brickbat: I’m Keeping a List

A spokesman for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu admitted that her administration sent a list of some of her critics to the police department. The spokesman claims these people have protested Wu outside her home and at city functions and other public events, including shouting at her through megaphones during a parade. The request was uncovered by Wu's critics through an open records request. It isn't clear what the police department did with the list.

