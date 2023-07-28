The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Doctor’s 1889 Book Examined 50 Years Of Vaccines & Determined They Were “Proved Useless & Dangerous” – Read It For Free Here

I came across a short 52-page book today from 1889.  The title of the book is Vaccination:  Proved Useless & Dangerous – From Forty-Five Years Of Registration Statistics by Dr. Alfred R. Wallace, LL.D.  Wallace took the previous 50 years of recorded information regrading vaccines and came to a startling conclusion and it doesn’t seem …


