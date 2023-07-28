Environmental Protection Vs. Economic Growth

The battle in the minds of people in the U.S. between prioritizing the environment (even at the risk of curbing economic growth) or the economy (even if the environment suffers), has been a bit of a rollercoaster over the last few decades.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong reports, while Gallup survey data shows that back in the 80's and 90's, the environment was the clear winner in this moral dilemma when looked at nationally; things have started to change as the new millennium commenced.

As Statista's infographic illustrates, the struggle in the U.S. between the two really came to a head as the effects of the 2008 financial crisis started to bite.

In March 2009, the economy had shifted to the forefront of most people's minds, with a majority (51 percent) choosing the economy as a priority, compared to 42 percent favoring the environment.

Mother Earth did eventually start to gain control over American hearts and minds again between 2015 and 2019, but the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020 onward narrowed the gap between the slight majority thinking conservation is paramount and those who feel that economic development should be given priority over conservation efforts.