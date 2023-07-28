Explosion Rocks Russian Port City In Apparent Ukraine Missile Attack

On Friday a major blast rocked the southwest Russian port city of Taganrog, which is on the Sea of Azov and sits close to Ukraine, with reports of at least a dozen people injured, according to state media sources.

A huge plume of smoke was seen over the city in the aftermath, footage which emerged online shows. The governor of Rostov oblast, in the region where the explosion happened, said that it was a missile strike, based on a preliminary assessment.

Emergency crews have responded to the scene, with no fatalities having been reported in the early aftermath.

Russian state media is reporting that "At least 15 people sought medical aid after an explosion rocked the Russian city of Taganrog on July 28."

"Vasily Golubev, Governor of the Rostov Region where the city is located, announced on social media that the explosion in downtown Taganrog was apparently caused by a rocket."

He summarized of the emergency in a Telegram post:

“A rocket supposedly exploded. Rescuers are at the scene. There are no dead. There are several injured to whom ambulances have been dispatched,” Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev

Ukraine has ramped-up cross border attacks on Russia and in Crimea, with the latest Kerch Strait bridge explosion being among the most devasting recent attacks.

⚡️Baza: According to preliminary data, an unknown projectile became the cause of the explosion. Pieces of it were found on the spot. pic.twitter.com/rZXOaWuXxL — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) July 28, 2023

There are fears that while Ukraine's counteroffensive falters, both the Ukrainians and their NATO backers will grow more desperate, unleashing destabilizing and brazen further done, rocket, and even assassination operations against Russia.

Moscow will in turn increase its targeting of "decision-making" centers, as President Putin has previously threatened on several occasions.

There was a strong explosion in Taganrog, Russia. The blast wave blew out windows in nearby houses.



It is not yet known what exactly happened. pic.twitter.com/mYqcT9vKFa — Live: Ukraine (@liveukraine2022) July 28, 2023

Separately on Friday, another explosion happened at the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara, State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein said. "According to the preliminary version, an explosive device was planted. Fortunately, there were no serious damages, as well as victims," he announced.