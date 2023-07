Largest Power Grid In US Is “On Alert” For Second Day

July 28, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The United State’s largest power grid is under extreme stress and on alert for the second day in a row. PJM Interconnection LLC declared another Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 through Friday due to excessive heat advisories. These alerts cover much of PJM’s grid across 13 states, from Illinois to New Jersey, with over 65 million customers. …



Read More...