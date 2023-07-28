WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 53)

July 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden may have saved himself from taking another tumble this week by sticking to the shorter staircase while boarding Air Force One, but the president's characteristic gaffes and senior moments remained on full display. Biden made some questionable and confusing claims, saying "we ended cancer as we know it" and praising the United […] The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 53) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



