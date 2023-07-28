You ARE The Grandfather! Biden Finally Acknowledges Hunter’s Love Child, His Seventh Grandchild
July 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
President Joe Biden has finally admitted that he has a seventh grandchild, the four-year-old daughter of his son, Hunter, after years of refusing to acknowledge the girl’s existence. In a statement provided to People magazine late Friday, the president said that he and First Lady Jill Biden "only want what is best for all of […] The post You ARE The Grandfather! Biden Finally Acknowledges Hunter's Love Child, His Seventh Grandchild appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments