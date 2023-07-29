Fear Grips Christian Villages After Suspected Islamists Assassinate Mayor, Slaughter Christians

July 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Amos Akila, the mayor of the Mazat community, is among seven recent victims of land-grabbing terrorists laying waste to dozens of villages in Plateau State in North Central Nigeria, according […] The post Fear Grips Christian Villages After Suspected Islamists Assassinate Mayor, Slaughter Christians appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...