The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fear Grips Christian Villages After Suspected Islamists Assassinate Mayor, Slaughter Christians

July 29, 2023   |   Tags:

Amos Akila, the mayor of the Mazat community, is among seven recent victims of land-grabbing terrorists laying waste to dozens of villages in Plateau State in North Central Nigeria, according […] The post Fear Grips Christian Villages After Suspected Islamists Assassinate Mayor, Slaughter Christians appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x