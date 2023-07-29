The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

GOP 2024 Candidate Targets Trump, Angry Iowa Crowd Doesn’t Let Him Get Away with It

July 29, 2023   |   Tags:

Will Hurd, a former Texas Congressman and candidate for the 2024 presidential race, got a clear message from conservatives on Friday. Donald Trump is off-limits. The former CIA officer was booed off […] The post GOP 2024 Candidate Targets Trump, Angry Iowa Crowd Doesn't Let Him Get Away with It appeared first on The Western Journal.


