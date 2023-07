In Wake Of ‘War On Terror’, US Vets Trying To Stop Student From Joining Military

July 29, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

And for good reason! The US military has been lied to and used to destroy millions of innocent people across the earth. The war on terror has turned into terror itself in many ways against the American people, but many are starting to wake up to that reality. Now, many US veterans are speaking to …



Read More...