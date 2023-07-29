Non-Human 'Biologics' Recovered From UFOs, Whistleblower Testifies

Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A former Air Force intelligence officer said the U.S. government has recovered UFO vehicles as well as the “biologics” of the pilots during a House hearing on unidentified flying objects, now known as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, takes his seat at a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency" on Capitol Hill in Washington, on July 26, 2023. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs held a hearing on July 26, where testimony was heard from retired Maj. David Grusch, Former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense, and other expert witnesses.

Mr. Grusch was one of three witnesses at the hearing entitled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) questioned Mr. Grusch about the recovery of “crashed craft[s]” and whether or if their pilots had been found.

“You’ve stated that the government is in possession of potentially non-human spacecraft. But based on your experience and extensive conversations with experts, do you believe our government has made contact with intelligent extraterrestrials?” Ms. Mace asked.

“That’s something I can’t discuss in a public setting,” Mr. Grusch replied.

“If you believe we have crashed craft—as stated earlier—do we have the bodies of the pilots who piloted the craft?” Ms. Mace asked, specifically wanting to know whether any possibly recovered remains had “human or nonhuman biologics.”

“Biologics came with some of these recoveries, yes,” said Mr. Grusch, citing those with involvement in the program directing the recovery attempts had determined that the organisms in question were “non-human.”

“Non-human. And that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program,” he said.

He also told lawmakers that he believes the U.S. government has probably been aware of “non-human” activity for nearly 100 years and affirmed to Ms. Mace that he believed there was an “active disinformation campaign within our government to deny the existence of [unidentified anomalous phenomena].”

Fellow witness Ryan Graves, the Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, testified that he believes around 95 percent of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) currently go unreported by pilots working for the U.S. government.

A Witnesses’ Encounter

Another witness, retired Commander David Fravor, Former Commanding Officer for the U.S. Navy, testified before the committee about being on a training mission in 2004 when he was dispatched to investigate an ariel phenomenon that was detected on the ship’s radar persistently for weeks.

The pilot reported seeing a “small, white, Tic Tac-shaped object” moving rapidly across the water’s surface despite having no rotors or visible means of propulsion.

“As we pulled [our] nose onto the object at approximately one-half of a mile with the object just left of our nose, it rapidly accelerated and disappeared right in front of our aircraft. Our wingman, roughly 8,000 ft above us, also lost visual,” Mr. Fravor said.

Shortly thereafter, the command ship informed Mr. Fravor that the object had returned to its radar after traveling approximately 60 miles in less than one minute.

Legislators believe that as a result of a large amount of likely unreported evidence that supports the presence of unexplained events, two issues arise. The first is that it destroys the public’s faith in their government and that secrecy on the matter degrades the political process.

“The sightings of UAPs have rarely been explained by the people who have firsthand accounts of these situations,” said Rep. Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) during the hearing.

“This is largely due to the lack of transparency by our own government and the failure of our elected leaders to make good on their promises to release explanations and footage and mountains of over-classified documents that continue to be hidden from the American people.”

