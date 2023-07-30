A humorous glance into the future? Maybe…

Assuming there is still an advertising industry, fedgov or State governments, and radio/TV/internet in a decade or so, a nameless friend suggests you might hear or see this advertising:

Radio/television ad script, dated 30 July 2033:

Did you or a loved one take the COVID-19 Vaccine back in 2021 or 2022?

You may be entitled to financial compensation from the manufacturers and the United States Government and its successors. According to the New International Court of Justice and Reparations, you may seek justice for illnesses caused by the deadly effects of the so-called COVID-19 vaccines. Regardless of your Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, or Veterans Affairs disability and death benefits, approved or denied, you may be eligible for compensation if you suffered from from any of the following illnesses: (listing redacted, refer to latest news threads for a current updated listing.)

Pause to think and grin, eh?



