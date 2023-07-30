Delta Force

July 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Languages do not become simpler over time, but literature can. The more languages are used, the more elaborate their grammar and vocabulary become. The further a style develops, however, the greater the obviousness of its principles and effects becomes. The more obvious they become, the greater the possibility of clarification, simplification, and ultimately abstraction. Ezra Pound’s injunction to “Make it new” becomes “Keep it short and simple.” The post Delta Force appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...