Family Forced to Pay to Transfer Body of Marine Killed in Afghanistan Withdrawal…But Billions for Ukraine

July 30, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

But billions for Ukraine and breast surgeries for double murdering males…and God knows what else. This is an outrage. Family Forced to Pay to Transfer Body of Marine Killed in Afghanistan Withdrawal ‘Egregious injustice’ says Rep. Cory Mills By Efthymis Oraiopoulos, The Epoch Times, July 27, 2023: The family of one of the 13 fallen U.S. …



Read More...