Op-Ed: One of History’s Greatest Senators Puts Today’s Republican Frauds to Shame

July 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Contrary to popular belief, the biggest fraud in American politics is not Rep. George Santos. Nor is it the not-so-Native American Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Nor is it Sen. Richard “Stolen […] The post Op-Ed: One of History's Greatest Senators Puts Today's Republican Frauds to Shame appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...