Video of DeSantis Drinking with Supporters Splits the Internet: ‘Classless’

July 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican presidential contender and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brought his campaign to Iowa Friday, but some found his actions hard to swallow. DeSantis was among 13 Republicans who spoke Friday […] The post Video of DeSantis Drinking with Supporters Splits the Internet: 'Classless' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...