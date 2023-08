Burisma’s Pressure on Hunter Biden Revealed: Devon Archer’s Testimony Shakes Up Joe Biden’s Claims

July 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Additionally, Devon Archer told the committee that the current president of the United States spoke on the phone more than 20 times with his son's clients, directly refuting Joe Biden's long-held claims that he never met with his foreign business associates.



