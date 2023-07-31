The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Facebook Files’ Reveal Despicable Disregard For The Constitution

July 31, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Last week’s revelation that Facebook took orders from the Biden Administration to censor even accurate information about Covid is the latest example of the US government’s disregard for our Constitution. Thanks to Rep. Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, we now know the extent to which the Biden Administration went in its proxy …


