Facebook Files Unveiled: White House Collaboration with Silicon Valley Censors on Covid-19 Content Revealed

July 31, 2023   |   Tags:

According to documents, the Biden administration compelled Facebook to remove comments that were critical of vaccines that the White House had supported. Jordan stated on Twitter that the effort also included a public and covert campaign to persuade Facebook to aggressively police vaccine-related content, including TRUE information.


