Former Amazon Manager Sentenced to 16 Years for $9.4 Million Inside Job Scam

July 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

An ex-Amazon.com manager who stole more than $9.4 million from the business while employed there received a 16-year prison term. An ex-Amazon.com manager who stole more than $9.4 million from the business while employed there received a 16-year prison term.



Read More...