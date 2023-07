Man With ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ Flag Pays 40% Of His Income To The Government

July 31, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

HUNTSVILLE, AL — According to sources, a local man who proudly displays a "Don't Tread On Me" flag dutifully filed his income taxes this year, quietly handing over 40% of his total income to the government he labels tyrannical and oppressive.



