Sen. Rand Paul Sends Criminal Referral of Dr. Anthony Fauci to Department of Justice

July 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Rand Paul (R, KY) centered on an email Fauci sent in 2020 in which he mentioned that several "highly credible" scientists had expressed concern about the possibility that the Coronavirus' mutations were deliberate, and that "the suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments."



Read More...