"Too Big To Hide" - Ed Dowd Slams COVID Vax Injuries "Cover-Up... It's A Crime"

Former Wall Street money manager Ed Dowd is still a skillful number cruncher. Dowd made billions of dollars in profits by being right on the data. He’s right on the data again in his recent wildly popular book “Cause Unknown” The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022.

Dowd’s book documents the extreme deaths and horrible injuries that are now skyrocketing in number. The huge problems being caused by the CV19 bioweapon/vax are increasing, unstoppable and no longer need to be proven. Dowd says,

“I was not in the room, but at this point, it is a crime because it’s a coverup. I said this in my book in December of 2022. They see the same data that I see, and the data has only gotten worse since then. So, it’s a crime, and it’s a coverup. That’s all you need to know... Forget about the who and the why. It was a bioweapon. It was a mistake. I don’t care at this point. This is a joke. They are killing people. They continue to mandate these jabs at some universities. Some employers still mandate them. The UK is requiring all school children who enter school in the fall to take these shots. This is a joke. This is a crime. This is a coverup, and it’s murder at this point.”

In 2022 alone, Dowd figured 30% of the workforce had been killed, disabled and cannot work or is working chronically ill. Dowd says the death and disability trend for 2023 is way up. Thousands everyday are reporting they are getting sick, and Dowd says the CV19 bioweapon injections are to blame. Supply chains and society are going to grind to a crawl, and Dowd predicts,

“Everything is slowly breaking down. You won’t see this on the news, but you will see this when you need something done, and you will experience this. You are going to be gaslit and told everything is fine. There is not problem here. Don’t look over here. We are going to see glacial Mad Max. Things are going to get harder to do. Businesses and services you take for granted are going to become scarce. I think we are going to see a deflation in financial assets that will start soon enough. We will have inflation in things you need like food, medical care and much other stuff.”

Dowd also points out,

“The Justice Department is protecting the looting operation that’s been going on for 40 plus years. Everybody in Washington D.C. is literally stealing your taxpayer dollars... The Deep State protects the looting operation, and they are all in on it.”

Ivermectin is being used by doctors like Pierre Kory as a base drug for treating CV19 vaxed injured patients and unvaxed patients harmed by so-called “shedding.” Yet, it is still being withheld from a public that desperately needs it. Why is Ivermectin being restricted? Dowd says,

“For them to start pushing Ivermectin would expose them. They are the ones who said what do you mean and called it horse paste. Criminals and people in coverup mode continue as if everything is fine until they are caught. That’s what happened at Enron. Enron was fraud, and the stock was down 50% from the highs... I was skeptical, and I protected my firm from it and got out of it... This is the same thing. Criminals are going to act as if everything is fine, and they are not going to ever admit that Ivermectin is worth anything to anybody because to do so would unravel their whole thread of lies. I take Ivermectin and I have never been vaccinated, and I take a little dose of Ivermectin a couple times a week.”

In closing, Dowd says,

“This is going to become too big to hide. Congress needs to act. These people in the GOP are forming committees on J6 and other things. That’s great and good on you. How about the Covid vaccine committee? Call me up, I’ll share my numbers.”

Dowd also talks about the importance of holding cash, the dollar’s near term and longer term future, gold as a core investment and the wild card of world war.

