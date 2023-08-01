Benny Johnson Delivers a Concise Explanation of the Biden Crime Family Scandal You Can Pass Along to Normie Friends

August 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Our readers are likely very well versed about the massive, long-term, all-encompassing series of schemes and influence peddling the Biden Crime Family has been engaged in. Those who are keeping up with such things knew much of it long before the bombshells dropped by Devon Archer on Monday.

Unfortunately, our readers are special. The vast majority of Americans who either get their news from corporate media or from their echo chambers on Facebook have no idea what the part-time president and his family have been doing for decades. CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, NY Times, and the like are either downplaying the full impact of the revelations or ignoring them altogether.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted a concise version for those who either don’t have time to go in-depth or who want a way to help their “normie” friends understand the situation better:

If you’re still confused about the Joe and Hunter Biden crime scheme, let me break it down for you in the simplest way possible: Joe Biden was in charge of Ukrainian relations during his term as Vice President. During Joe’s term, a Ukrainian prosecutor named Viktor Shokin was investigating corruption at an oil & gas company Burisma. Burisma hired Joe’s son Hunter to their board and paid him $83k a month for access to his father, the Vice President. Burisma begged Joe to help them stop Shokin’s investigation. Joe bribed Burisma to pay $10 mil for his help. Joe Biden then threatened to withhold a $1 billion loan from the US to Ukraine if the Ukrainian President Poroshenko didn’t fire the prosecutor. The prosecutor was fired. Ukraine got $1 billion from the US. The Biden’s got $10 million from Burisma. Hopefully that helps.

If you’re still confused about the Joe and Hunter Biden crime scheme, let me break it down for you in the simplest way possible: Joe Biden was in charge of Ukrainian relations during his term as Vice President. During Joe’s term, a Ukrainian prosecutor named Viktor Shokin was… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 1, 2023

There’s much more to it than that, but those are the items — which most of our readers have known about since before Joe Biden was installed in the White House — that were confirmed by Archer during his testimony.

The bottom line is this: The Biden Crime Family has been engaged in ongoing influence peddling for decades. Hunter Biden has been the top pawn for a while, but he’s far from the only criminal. He also isn’t the biggest. The man in the Oval Office (occasionally) is the real bad guy in all of this, which is why it behooves the House GOP majority to impeach him as soon as possible.

Sound off about this post on our Substack.

The post Benny Johnson Delivers a Concise Explanation of the Biden Crime Family Scandal You Can Pass Along to Normie Friends appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...