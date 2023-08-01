BLM Activist Shaun King Quietly Settles Defamation Suit With Candidate He Said Framed Man for Murder
August 1, 2023
Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King and his left-wing super PAC quietly settled a defamation lawsuit with former Philadelphia district attorney candidate Carlos Vega, who King falsely accused of framing a black man for murder. The post BLM Activist Shaun King Quietly Settles Defamation Suit With Candidate He Said Framed Man for Murder appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
