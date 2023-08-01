The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

BLM Activist Shaun King Quietly Settles Defamation Suit With Candidate He Said Framed Man for Murder

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King and his left-wing super PAC quietly settled a defamation lawsuit with former Philadelphia district attorney candidate Carlos Vega, who King falsely accused of framing a black man for murder. The post BLM Activist Shaun King Quietly Settles Defamation Suit With Candidate He Said Framed Man for Murder appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


