Columbia Law School Said It Would Require Applicants To Submit ‘Video Statements’ In Wake Of Affirmative Action Ban. Then it Backtracked.

August 1, 2023   |   Tags:

Columbia Law School said on its website that it would require all applicants to submit a 90-second "video statement" in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ban on race-based college admissions. The post Columbia Law School Said It Would Require Applicants To Submit ‘Video Statements’ In Wake Of Affirmative Action Ban. Then it Backtracked. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


