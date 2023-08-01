“Conspiracy Theory” Is Thuggery

August 1, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

While it’s possible to use “conspiracy theory” in a neutral way, I’m struggling to recall an instance. In actual use, to call someone a conspiracy theorist is to slap them. It’s purpose is to shut them up, to stop others from considering what they said, and to shame them as badly as possible. Anyone who’s … Continue reading "“Conspiracy Theory” Is Thuggery"

The post “Conspiracy Theory” Is Thuggery appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...