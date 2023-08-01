Fargo, ND Meets Muslim Terrorism Attack With Diversity & Inclusion

“Fargo’s social justice issues resurface after deadly police shooting.” You may have heard about the Muslim terrorist attack in Fargo, North Dakota that the media tried to bury. Mohamad Barakat packed three long guns, four handguns and a vest with magazines in every pocket, as he drove through Fargo, North Dakota. The Downtown Street fair, which claims …



Read More...