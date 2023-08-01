Government continues to grow more powerful

August 1, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Despite greater and greater fractures and failures on the part of federal, state, and local governments. and ever-increasing awareness of the threat the powers-that-be and their agencies and minions present, the powers of these enemies of liberty still are not waning. Indeed, they are increasing. The threat to our liberty, our peace, and our prosperity varies from State to State, but is real and growing.

Just a few days ago, fortuitously, the issue of a recent Gatestone Institute article (24 July 2023) came up in a emergency planning meeting in Rapid City, South Dakota. Three of us from TPOL were present: we are active in emergency planning and response, training private business in five states. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) opened the day-long meeting. The CISA presentation amounted to an infomercial touting how wonderful the agency is. This is the FedGov entity that Gatestone calls the FedGov’s new “Ministry of Truth” CISA is there, we are told, for business and local governments. It will help to protect against the evil forces of Russia, China, and other (generally unnamed) threats to our data and freedom. So we are told.

This was no surprise, of course. The meeting included staff and presenters from various federal and State agencies (EPA, FEMA, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, etc.). It was held in the Pennington County Emergency Operations Center. The CISA rep was (as is so often the case) a marginally-practiced speaker who read from the PowerPoint slides, and could sort of answer the questions from the audience of about 50 people. Better than many of the other presenters and presentations. And even (for once) able to make fun of himself and his agency a little bit. (Quoting Ronald Reagan, “the ten scariest words in English, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help you!'”) He scared us, alright: he was speaking to South Dakotans (mostly Pahasapans) and his knowledge and stories were all from Wyoming, where he worked for Wyoming state government before climbing the ladder to the FedGov DHS and CISA.

Go and read the article as reposted by Zerohedge. This article reports exactly what Uncle Joe’s gang has really done with CISA. And much of the FedGov: well beyond what such infamous regimes of the past (FDR, LBJ, etc.) did or hoped to do. Even Uncle Adolf, Uncle Joe (Stalin), and Cousin Mao must be looking up from Hell admiring what dotty old Uncle Joe (Biden) has done and is doing.

We certainly DO have a cybersecurity problem in American businesses, in medical facilities, in educational institutions and more. We have to deal with the threats every day. (TPOL’s members’ business enterprises – how we make our livings! – have been subjects of phishing attacks every other day in just the past week, and receive warnings almost hourly of viruses threatening our computer systems. But what was presented was clearly several generations past as far as threats we now face. And the advice was both generic and different than what private cybersecurity firms are telling us.

So it is clear, earnest young Wyoming CISA speaker or not, that what is being reported to Congress and discussed by Gatestone, is CISA’s real mission. To censor and surveil Americans and our businesses and organizations that are deemed a threat to the Deep State and the Republican and Democratic tentacles trying to choke our liberty to death.

