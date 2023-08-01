Hunter Biden ‘Called DC’ To Get Ukraine Prosecutor Fired for Burisma, His Ex-Business Partner Reportedly Testifies
August 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Hunter Biden allegedly "called D.C." in 2015 to get the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his Ukrainian employer fired, his former business associate Devon Archer reportedly testified Monday. The post Hunter Biden ‘Called DC’ To Get Ukraine Prosecutor Fired for Burisma, His Ex-Business Partner Reportedly Testifies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
