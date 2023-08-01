The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

NYC Mayor Unveils $500 Million Blueprint To Fight Gun Violence—With No Plans To Hire More Officers

August 1, 2023

New York City mayor Eric Adams (D.) on Monday unveiled a new plan to combat gun violence that included no goals for hiring new police officers for a force hemorrhaging personnel. The post NYC Mayor Unveils $500 Million Blueprint To Fight Gun Violence—With No Plans To Hire More Officers appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


