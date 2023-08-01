The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Technocensorship: The Government’s War on So-Called Dangerous Ideas

August 1, 2023   |   Tags: ,
“There is more than one way to burn a book. And the world is full of people running about with lit matches.”—Ray Bradbury What we are witnessing is the modern-day equivalent of book burning which involves doing away with dangerous ideas—legitimate or not—and the people who espouse them.Seventy years after Ray Bradbury’s novel Fahrenheit 451 depicted a …


