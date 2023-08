Trump Faces Indictment: 4 Felony Counts for Election Overturn Attempt

August 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The broad indictment accuses Trump of four felonies: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. It is based on the investigation by special counsel Jack Smith.



Read More...