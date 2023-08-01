Wendy’s Manager Creates ‘Ghost Employee’ to Pocket $20,000 – Faces Charges of Theft by Deception

August 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Linda Johnson, a former general manager at a Wendy's restaurant in Pennsylvania audacious fraud involved manually entering 128 shifts for Bright, earning $19,898. Depositing the paychecks into her own Cash App account, Johnson concealed her deceit. The exposure came when no other employees could recall working with Bright. Johnson finally acknowledged her elaborate plan in April.



Read More...