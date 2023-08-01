The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

When Hunter Biden’s Art Patron Hit Federal Contribution Limits, Her Underage Children Kept the Money to Dems Flowing

August 1, 2023

In September 2015, Hunter Biden art patron Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali sent Hillary Clinton $2,700, the maximum amount she could give the presidential candidate for the upcoming primary election. Just days later, an unusual source stepped forward with more Clinton money: Naftali's 17-year-old daughter. The post When Hunter Biden's Art Patron Hit Federal Contribution Limits, Her Underage Children Kept the Money to Dems Flowing appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


