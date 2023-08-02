Liberal Billionaire Who Made a Killing on Chinese Solar Panels Wants Biden To Dump Chinese Solar Tariffs

August 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The liberal billionaire and former Enron executive John Arnold has made a tidy profit selling solar energy farms in the United States in part by importing solar panels from China. Now, in an effort to keep the gravy train rolling, Arnold is suggesting that the Biden administration remove Obama-era tariffs that boosted the prices of those panels. The post Liberal Billionaire Who Made a Killing on Chinese Solar Panels Wants Biden To Dump Chinese Solar Tariffs appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...