New Boycott As UK Coffee Giant Celebrates Women Having Breasts Removed

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The UK’s biggest Coffee chain Costa is facing massive backlash and a new boycott after it used an animated image featuring a figure with mastectomy scars to celebrate “inclusivity and diversity”.

My favourite coffee company buy I will not be drinking Costa Coffee until the company apologises for this bizarre form of virtue signalling. They do know most mastectomies are performed for breast cancer. Desperately poorly judged advert!😥@CostaCoffee https://t.co/zs9nJ4gcHX — chead (@chead60) July 31, 2023

Why @CostaCoffee costa?? Just why? You're a coffee shop!! Just a coffee shop! Stay away from woke politics or become this weeks Bud light!!



Fury as Costa uses cartoon image of 'trans man' with mastectomy scars https://t.co/6PZEW2SJoP via https://t.co/cfCdWOrqpz — Truth-Seeker84 (@TruthSeeker84x3) August 1, 2023

The Daily Mail reports:

The image, depicting an androgynous-looking character wearing long shorts with scars below each nipple, is taken from a mural designed by the chain for Brighton and Hove Pride last year. Use of the image on a mobile coffee van used at events around the country was condemned by feminist campaigners and people who had breasts removed due to cancer. Tanya Carter, spokeswoman for child safeguarding campaign group Safe Schools Alliance, said: “It’s almost unbelievable that Costa would do something so crass and irresponsible as to use this image. “The executives clearly have no idea what message this conveys, that irreversible surgery on healthy female breasts is to be applauded. Is this really any way to sell coffee?”

Costa, which i downed by Coca Cola, issued a statement defending the use of the image, claiming “At Costa Coffee we celebrate the diversity of our customers, team members and partners. We want everyone that interacts with us to experience the inclusive environment that we create, to encourage people to feel welcomed, free and unashamedly proud to be themselves. The mural, in its entirety, showcases and celebrates inclusivity.”

Feminist writer Julie Bindel told the Mail “I remember stories about when a woman was thrown out of a Costa shop (in 2018) because she was discreetly breastfeeding.”

Breastfeeding mum fuming after Costa kicked her out for not buying anything https://t.co/SUuJRQHZyj via @MetroUK — Gino (@Travellercelts) July 31, 2023

“Are we not allowed to breast feed but you are allowed to celebrate a woman having breasts removed for reasons of social contagion and vanity? It’s absolutely bonkers,” Bindel urged adding “What’s really scary about it is the actual mastectomy scars are seen as a badge of honour, as cool.”

“This dangerous ideology that you can mix and match your body by undergoing complex and dangerous surgery is horrific,” Bindel further asserted, adding “I want to see the surgeons, scientists, those who advocate and profiteer from healthy breast removal criminalised.”

Images of young women with mastectomy scars are becoming ubiquitous. @CostaCoffee says it's to celebrate "diversity" and to encourage young women to feel "free and unashamedly proud to be themselves." #BoycottCostaCoffee https://t.co/eZCQNtLRGx — TransgenderTrend (@Transgendertrd) July 31, 2023

Stephanie Davies-Arai, founder and director of Transgender Trend, an organisation that campaigns against glorifying gender dysphoria and trans surgeries on children, added “It’s caught up under the Pride flag, being inclusive and celebrating diversity but, actually, you are encouraging children to think they need to undergo unnecessary medical treatment affecting them for the rest of their lives.”

“Companies who want to appeal to young people are presenting trans as cool,” she continued, adding “This is being pushed on children as if having a major operation is just the same as changing your clothes.”

Difficult to believe this is true but what in God’s name are @CostaCoffee playing at, by glamourising the mutilation of young bodies which more than often leads to a major regret in later life.

This regressive and yes evil ideology being propagated by the likes of #Stonewall must… https://t.co/2X2dZpAwiQ — Mark Whitford 🇬🇧 (@whitford747) July 31, 2023

Dear @CostaCoffee



You are promoting the mutilation of healthy young girls.



I hope you are boycotted out of existence.#BoycottCostaCoffee pic.twitter.com/cphbdAkbZ3 — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) July 31, 2023

Another company currently facing boycott is shoe maker Dr Martens, who created a special pride shoe also featuring a character with mastectomy scars:

Remember when @drmartens were the footwear of choice for the stylish 1989s lesbian @project_lesbian? Now it's 'Lets mutilate, sterilise and de-sex the filthy fornicators! Let's make loadsa £££! And they call it a celebration... pic.twitter.com/6q4gHbCR8d — Claudia Clare (@ClaudiaCeramics) July 31, 2023

What is up with all these corporations now celebrating "trans affirming" body mutilation surgeries on perfectly healthy girls and young women? Wokeness is supposed to be dying, but instead it's only getting worse as the public fights back against the mind virus. pic.twitter.com/iYIU1qQQlH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 31, 2023

