No Labels, No Cash: Third-Party Ballot Access Group Raised Zero Dollars in First Six Months of 2023

August 2, 2023   |   Tags:

The arm of No Labels devoted to gaining ballot access raised zero dollars in the first six months of the year, according to tax filings, casting doubt on the third-party group's ability to fund a presidential bid in 2024. The post No Labels, No Cash: Third-Party Ballot Access Group Raised Zero Dollars in First Six Months of 2023 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


