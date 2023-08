Op-Ed: The Silent Rise of the Trump-Kennedy Voter

August 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The development of the Trump-Kennedy voter is the most interesting phenomenon to form this election cycle, and no one seems to be noticing it. In 2016, there was the Trump-Bernie […] The post Op-Ed: The Silent Rise of the Trump-Kennedy Voter appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...