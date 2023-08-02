Remember When Obama Was Providing A Blueprint For FEMA Camps Under The Guise Of Prolonged Detention For “Potential Terrorists.” ie American Citizens? (Video)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been around for some time now. Their budget is astronomical and their performance is less than desirable. In most cases, the people of the areas affected by disasters are better helped by those in the community and those who travel from around the country and even the world than …



Read More...