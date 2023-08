Tree of Life Synagogue Killer Gets Death Penalty

August 2, 2023

A federal jury on Wednesday voted to sentence Robert Bowers to death for killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history, the New York Times reported. The post Tree of Life Synagogue Killer Gets Death Penalty appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



