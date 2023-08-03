The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

After Ignoring 7th Grandchild for Years, Biden Does 180 and Now Wants to Meet Her: Report

August 3, 2023

After years of ignoring the existence of his seventh grandchild, President Joe Biden has finally come out and acknowledged 4-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, the daughter of Hunter Biden and Lunden […] The post After Ignoring 7th Grandchild for Years, Biden Does 180 and Now Wants to Meet Her: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.


