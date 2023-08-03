Dem California Lieutenant Governor Asks Taylor Swift To Postpone L.A. Concerts to Support Striking Hotel Workers. She’s Already Been to a Show.

August 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California’s Democratic lieutenant governor, who is running to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom (D.), told Taylor Swift she should postpone her six-night tour stop in a show of support for Los Angeles hotel workers who launched the strike over the July 4 weekend. She herself doesn't have to worry about missing a concert since she already attended one of the pop star's Bay Area shows. The post Dem California Lieutenant Governor Asks Taylor Swift To Postpone L.A. Concerts to Support Striking Hotel Workers. She's Already Been to a Show. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



