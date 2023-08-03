Democratic Senator Lobbies Egypt to Free Cleric Who Called for Murder of Israeli Tourists

August 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Ben Cardin (D., Md.) is asking the Egyptian government to release a Muslim cleric who called for the murder of Israeli tourists, after the imprisoned religious leader apologized for his history of anti-Semitic statements in a letter this month. The post Democratic Senator Lobbies Egypt to Free Cleric Who Called for Murder of Israeli Tourists appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...