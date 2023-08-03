Fulton County Sheriff Prepared for Possible Charges Against Former President Trump; Vows Mugshot

August 3, 2023

Patrick Labat, the sheriff of Fulton County, declared that his office is prepared in the event that former President Donald Trump is charged with trying to allegedly rig Georgia's 2020 presidential election results. The sheriff also stated that if the former president is charged, he would probably be booked and photographed at the Rice Street jail like any other detainee. However, no president has ever been charged in Atlanta, and no detailed plans have been made for that possibility.



