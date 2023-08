GOP Congressman Saves Life of Police Officer Who Suffered Medical Episode While on Run

August 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican Rep. Dale Strong of Alabama is being credited for helping to save the life of a police officer who collapsed while jogging over the weekend. WAFF-TV reported an off-duty […] The post GOP Congressman Saves Life of Police Officer Who Suffered Medical Episode While on Run appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...