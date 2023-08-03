The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Library Of Congress Decides To Go Ahead And Clean That Flute Lizzo Borrowed One More Time

August 3, 2023   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As news reports regarding plus-sized rapper/actress/flutist Lizzo's alleged outrageous acts that resulted in her being sued by former backup dancers, the Library of Congress discretely made the decision to thoroughly clean President James Madison's crystal flute, which Lizzo had played on stage last year.


