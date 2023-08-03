The Culture War is Making Teenage Boys Conservative
August 3, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY“Only 13 percent of boys identified as liberal or very liberal.” The Left keeps claiming that they control the youth of tomorrow. They’re not doing so well with boys. In annual surveys over the last three years, roughly one-quarter of high school seniors self-identified as conservative or “very conservative” on the Monitoring the Future survey, a …
