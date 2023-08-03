The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Joe Biden Thanked Hunter’s Business Partner in 2011 Letter

August 3, 2023

Hunter Biden's former business partner in an interview with Tucker Carlson this week revealed a 2011 letter in which Joe Biden apologized to him, contradicting the president's repeated claims that he was never involved in his son's business dealings. The post WATCH: Joe Biden Thanked Hunter's Business Partner in 2011 Letter appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


