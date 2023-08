‘We Never Do Anything Fun,’ Says Kid Five Minutes After Weeklong Beach Vacation

August 3, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

KNOXVILLE, TN — Minutes after the Stephenson family had returned from a weeklong beach vacation filled with swimming, lounging, eating, and playing, Max, the youngest in the family, told his parents, "We never do anything fun," sources say.



Read More...